Police find body in search for missing West Yorkshire pensioner

Have your say

Officers searching for a missing man in his eighties have discovered a body.

David Hardcastle was last seen on a canal towpath in Mirfield on the morning of Thursday, October 10.

The 83-year-old's silver Nissan Micra was found parked in a car park of nearby pub The Ship Inn.

It's not thought there are any suspicious circumstances in Mr Hardcastle's disappearance.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Monday: "Police who have been searching for missing man David Hardcastle have found a body.

"Officers have been conducted extensive searches throughout last week, including CCTV enquiries.

"His family have been informed of the update and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."