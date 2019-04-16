Police have this message for parents after attempted kidnap of child at Frenchgate shopping centre

Police are reassuring parents following reports of an attempted child abduction in Doncaster.

Officers were called to the Frenchgate shopping centre on Sunday morning following reports a man had tried to abduct a child.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 11.22am.

Officers had a thorough check of the CCTV footage from the centre, but say "no criminal intent" was identified.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap was later released without charge.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith said: “We understand that this incident may have caused concerns amongst the community and I would like to reassure you that our officers take all reports of this nature seriously and this matter was investigated fully.”

A Doncaster mum previously spoke of her horror after a man grabbed her three-year-old son in Doncaster town centre, kissed him and said "he's mine".

The 28-year-old woman said she had to physically fight to get her son back from the stranger and was petrified he was going to get abducted in the incident back in January.

Speaking about terrifying the incident, she said: "This awful man tried to hold *** tighter but I pulled him and just started shouting so loudly until eventually he gave him back to me.

"*** was frozen in fear when I finally got hold of him - it was awful."