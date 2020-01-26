Police investigating house fire which killed father and ten-year-old girl ask people to 'avoid speculation' over cause

Police in Hull are continuing to investigate a house fire which killed a father and his ten-year-old daughter.

The fire broke out early on Saturday morning at a house on Wensley Avenue on the outskirts of the city.

Forensics officers at the scene of a fire at a house on Wensley Avenue, Hull, where two people died on Saturday. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a girl who was later confirmed as his daughter, was taken to hospital where she was also later confirmed dead.

The two have not been officially identified, but have been named locally as Garry Bolton and Paige Bolton.

Humberside Police has said it is continuing to investigate the fatal blaze, and has asked people to avoid speculation over its cause.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Darren Downs said: "We know that this has also had an impact on the wider community, so please feel free to speak to our officers in the area if you have any queries or concerns.

"There is also support available from a number of local agencies and charities for anyone who has been affected by the incident and needs someone to talk to.

"Investigations into this kind of incident are very complex and take time to complete, so it's unlikely that we will be able to provide any further details about the incident until early next week."

A post-mortem examination was carried out on the man on Sunday, the force added, and another is scheduled to be carried out on his daughter next week.