Police issue taxi driver appeal after man dies in East Yorkshire crash

Police are appealing to trace two taxi drivers they believe could be vital witnesses after a man died in a crash in East Yorkshire.

A man in his 20s died following the crash which happened at the junction of Holderness Road and Mount Pleasant, Hull, shortly after 1.30am on Friday, November 1.

The man was riding a Suzuki SV650 motorbike which left the road at the junction.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries where he sadly died.

His family have been informed and are being helped by officers. Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Police officers are asking the drivers of two cars which were in the area at the time and who might have seen something, to come forward.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "We are asking the drivers of two cars which were in the area at the time, and who might have seen something, to come forward. We think they could be taxis.

"One was a white or silver coloured estate car, possibly a Skoda, with a dark coloured roof. The other was a dark coloured vehicle, possibly a Ford Mondeo.

"We're also appealing for anyone who might have seen the bike beforehand or who has dashcam footage to contact us."