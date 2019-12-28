Police launch appeal for missing 16-year-old girl from West Yorkshire

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from Halifax.

Jannat King was reported missing from the Stainland area on Friday, but police believe she could be in Huddersfield.

The teenager is described as a white female and four foot eight inches tall, with short dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a black cropped top, jeans and possibly a short fluffy beige jacket.

Anyone with information on Jannat's whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 1337 from December 27.