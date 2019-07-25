Police name body found in sea off Bridlington coast

Have your say

A man whose body has been found 25 miles off the Yorkshire coast has been identified.

The body was discovered yesterday morning (Wednesday) by a boat crew off the Bridlington shore.

Humberside Police have today identified the body as that of Peter Mosley.

The 37-year-old from Withernsea, near Hull, went missing on Friday, July 5.

The force said he was reported missing after going into the sea off a boat near Tunstall.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are not treating his death as suspicious. A file is being prepared for HM Coroner.

"Mr Mosley’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time."