Police searching for 18-year-old missing West Yorkshire teen find body

Police searching for missing 18-year-old Kamau McCallum-James from Huddersfield have found a body.

Kamau McCallum-James was reported missing from his home address in Fartown just before midnight on 21 August.

A number of searches were ongoing to try and locate the teenager who is described as vulnerable and has not been in touch with friends and family for several days now.

Enquiries are ongoing at the scene and no formal identification has taken place.

Kamau’s family have been made aware of the development.