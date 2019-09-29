Railway re-opened after mudslide closes train lines to Skipton

A railway line which was closed between both the counties of Yorkshire and Lancashire due to a mud-slide has re-opened.

The mud-slide occurred near Bentham on the line between Lancaster and Skipton yesterday (Saturday)

Staff from Network Rail worked through Saturday and into this morning to clear the mud and return track conditions to normal, said a company spokesperson.

They added: “As of this morning, Sunday, our services are once again running between Lancaster and Skipton.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience during the past 24 hours, and Network Rail for working hard through the night to clear mud and debris.”

The re-opening comes after various stations along the line missed out on services and at the time of the landslip Network Rail were unclear how long it would take to clear the tracks.