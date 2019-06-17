Residents told to keep windows closed as fire breaks out in Knaresborough

Have your say

Fire services have been called to a large fire at a derelict industrial building in Knaresborough.

Dramatic pictures show thick black smoke billowing from the site at Halfpenny Lane where emergency services are dealing with a large fire, the Harrogate Advertiser reports.

A fire has broken out at a disused industrial building in Knaresborough. Picture: Harrogate Advertiser

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning, urging local residents and businesses to keep windows closed to avoid smoke inhalation.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are currently dealing with an incident involving a former industrial building on fire in Halfpenny Lane, Knaresborough. Please avoid the area for the time being.

"Local residents are advised to keep their windows closed to avoid the smoke."

Five fire engines have been called to the scene.