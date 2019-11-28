Ripon Wetherspoons issues statement after fire to confirm the scale of damage

Ripon Wetherspoons has issued a statement about the fire that broke out at the city centre branch of the pub chain this morning.

The fire broke out this morning. Picture: Lily Worth.

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at Ripon's Unicorn Wetherspoons at 7.30am, and an aerial ladder platform was used to access the chimney and roof.

The last fire engine left the scene at 9.45am, and the road reopened.

In a statement, a Wetherspoons spokesperson told the 'Gazette that while there is no fire damage in the pub or hotel, a couple of rooms have suffered smoke damage with water ingress.

The spokesperson said: "There was a small fire to one of the chimneys at the Unicorn, Ripon, Pub and Hotel. We evacuated the building, and there were no injuries. Emma the area manager has been to the pub and has confirmed that there is no fire damage in the pub or the hotel. We do however have a couple of rooms with water ingress and some smoke damage."