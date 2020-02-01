'Risk of airborne asbestos' from Wakefield fire as 140 firefighters tackle blaze

Have your say

A nurse has said there is a 'risk of airborne asbestos' from a large fire in Wakefield, as police issue a warning to avoid the city centre.

Thick black smoke is billowing from the fire at Speedibake at the Ings Road Retail Park and about 140 firefighters from across the country are battling the blaze.

Thick smoke billowing from the fire at Speedibake in Wakefield

Witness Nicky Harley, 41, said: "My friend is a nurse and told me to get out of the area, as she thinks there could be a risk of airborne asbestos.

"Being outside makes you feel really lightheaded, I didn't feel good at all.

"The police are wearing protective masks, ushering people away from the area and evacuating shopping centres."

West Yorkshire Fire say that about 75% of the ground floor of Speedibake has been consumed by the fire.

Smoke can be seen for miles across the city (Photo: Daniel Andrews)

Four ground monitors, four large jets and four aerial ladder platforms are currently in use.

Nicky, who worked at the retail park as a teenager, was moving house when the fire broke out.

She added: "There are major power cuts across the area, I don't know how long they will last.

"It's a good excuse to go to the pub to watch the rugby!"

The Ridings Shopping Centre has been evacuated on advice of the fire service, due to smoke from the fire, and nearby Cineworld was placed in 'lockdown'.

Smoke can be seen from miles across the city centre.

A witness, known as YorkshireSlang on Twitter, said traffic is at a standstill across the city centre which made it difficult for some engines to get to the scene.

He said: "People were parking near the park and walking over to the fire to get pictures and videos."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said that all Speedibake staff are out of the building.

Traffic is in lockdown and police have closed a number of roads across the city centre, issuing strong advice to stay indoors.