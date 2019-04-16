Safer Communities Fund offers £200,000 to Leeds and West Yorkshire projects

Community groups and projects across Leeds can apply for a share of £200,000 to help fund initiatives that keep people safe.

The Safer Communities Fund - run by West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson - will be equally split between schemes that tackle drugs and alcohol misuse, and projects that tackle priorities in the Police and Crime Plan. Now in its sixteenth grant round, the fund is also offering an increased maximum grant of £6,000.

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “For the first time ever the Safer Communities Fund has a split funding pot.

“Half of the money will be available to projects looking to either tackle drugs and alcohol misuse or work focusing on young people, with the other half open to applications looking to address any of the priorities in my Police and Crime Plan.

“We cannot hope to tackle serious and violent crime or reduce reoffending without addressing the underlying problems such as substance abuse, and we can only do this by working together with partners and communities. Similarly we need to work together to provide support, early intervention and opportunities to young people before they get drawn in to crime and ASB.

“I have also made the decision to increase the maximum grant from £5,000 to £6,000 as I want the fund to be able to help even more during the ongoing austerity across many key services.”

The latest round of applications will close at noon on Friday, May 24. Visit hbit.ly/1bui1zw for more information.