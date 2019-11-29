Teenage boy in serious condition after head-on collision in Scarborough

Have your say

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision in Scarborough.

Police are appealing for information on the crash, which happened on Seamer Moor Lane at about 10.10am today (Friday).

A blue Ford Ka and a black Vauxhall Corsa collided head-on and the driver of the Corsa, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

A female passenger in the Ka was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a woman, was less seriously injured.

Seamer Moor Lane was closed while police, fire and ambulance attended the scene. It reopened at 1pm.

Officers are appealing for any dash-cam footage and witnesses who saw either the vehicles prior to the crash or who witnesses the actual collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190219028.