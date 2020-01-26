Teenager dies and another is fighting for his life after second fatal crash near Skipton in two days

Have your say

A teenager was killed and another is fighting for his life after the second fatal crash in two days near Skipton.

The latest accident involved a VW Polo, which was travelling from the direction of Skipton towards Crosshills on the A629 at Cononley, and a BMW X1 travelling in the opposite direction.

Firefighters had to cut free the occupants of both cars following the crash at around 8pm on Saturday.

A 19-year-old, who was a passenger in the VW, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 19, was admitted to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries, where he remains critical.

The other passenger in the VW, an 18-year-old male, was taken to Airedale Hospital with life-changing injuries.

The BMW driver, 63, and his two passengers, a woman, 63, and a girl aged seven, were taken to Airedale Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for eight hours after the crash and police have thanked all those who stopped to help.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

The accident came less than two days after two people were killed and another seriously injured on the A59 at Broughton, near Skipton on Friday night.

The man and woman were in a white Nissan Juke when it collided with a silver Mercedes van.

North Yorkshire Police said they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the Mercedes van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van has been arrested and was still in custody on Saturday morning.