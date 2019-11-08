Ten pictures showing the worst of the flooding damage across South Yorkshire
Parts of South of Yorkshire disappeared under water as a month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours.
Homes have been evacuated, pets and the elderly rescued and cars abandoned as Rotherham and Doncaster bore the brunt of the deluge on Thursday.
1. Water world
A month's worth of rain in just a few hours has seen South Yorkshire experience its worst flooding for years.
2. Cars not needed
A member of the Fire and rescue service wades through flood water as he escorts a JCB towing an truck along a flooded road Rotherham,
3. Severe warning
Homes are submerged by rising flood water, Yarborough Terrace, Doncaster,
4. Trains cancelled
The lines at Rotherham central station are filled with water as floods made their mark.
