These very rare birds have been spotted eating berries in Leeds

Waxwings have been spotted in Leeds by an eagle-eyed bird watcher.
Paul Wheatley, who tweets as @Leedsbirder, was tipped off about the sighting by friends Jonathan Scragg and Duerden Cormack before taking his camera and capturing the brilliant footage.
The waxwings are brown and pale grey birds with silky plumage, a black and white eyestripe, a crest, a square-cut tail and pointed wings.
They are rarely spotted so Paul rushed down to the scene as soon as he was alerted.
Paul said: "I had the day off to recover from a 24 hour charity bird race across Yorkshire (we raised £2000) and I had a couple of tweets from birders in the area who had seen the Waxwings.
"I had chance to pop down to Kirkstall Road for a look.
"Waxwings like to perch safely at the top of tall trees, but are hungry for berries.
"After locating them perched up, I spotted the Rowan tree right outside the gate of ITV.
"So I set up my scope and staked out the tree.
"Eventually the Waxwings flew down to feed, but by this time the light was starting to go so it’s a bit grainy.
"The best way to see Bohemian Waxwings is in glorious winter sunshine - maybe next time!"
Paul said Waxwings can be spotted around supermarkets - with many trees containing the berries they are looking for.
He added: "They are often planted up with berry trees like Rowan, and that’s what the Waxwings have come from Scandinavia to eat."