This is the Yorkshire beach where cables for Britain's biggest wind farm will be laid

Work has started in Yorkshire on cables which will bring energy onshore from the world's largest offshore wind farm.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering has been working at Ulrome in East Yorkshire this week installing onshore cable infrastructure for two of the huge wind farms being developed on the Dogger Bank, 80 miles off Yorkshire's coast.

The cable will transport power generated by the two of the offshore wind farm sites, Creyke Beck A and Creyke Beck B, from the landfall point at Ulrome to two new convertor stations south of Beverley.

The cable route will be built adjacent to the A1079, finally connecting to the existing National Grid substation at Creyke Beck, Cottingham.

The project, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor, will use GE’s Haliade-X, which will be built at its factories in Cherbourg and Saint Nazaire.

There had been hopes the Siemens Gamesa factory in Hull would benefit from the huge projects.

Work to install 20 miles of cables, which will be laid within ducts, will take around two years to complete.

The ducts will have to be drilled under existing infrastructure and natural obstacles.

Altogether the wind farm - Creyke A, Creyke B and a third, Teeside A, will power some 4.5 million homes.

Steve Wilson, Managing Director of Dogger Bank Wind Farms, said: “Getting the first spade in the ground is a significant milestone on any project, but for what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, this is a major moment for a project that has already been over a decade in the making.

General view of the Race Bank development, the fifth biggest wind farm in the world, that opened in 2018 Picture Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“Dogger Bank Wind Farms will play a critical role in the UK’s effort to achieve net-zero through the use of low-carbon fuel sources and we’re incredibly pleased to work with one of the UK’s leading civil engineering contractors, Jones Bros, as we commence construction and start delivering Dogger Bank.”

Garod Evans, Jones Bros Contracts Director, said: “We have worked with SSE Renewables on major schemes previously and we are delighted to be developing our partnership through working with them and now Equinor on the onshore works for Dogger Bank Wind Farms.

“There will be up to 100 Jones Bros personnel, from management to apprentices and trainees, on site at the height of the works.

“This is a really significant project to be involved with and it’s exciting for us to play a part in delivering support to what will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.”