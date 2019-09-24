Tragedy as body of 14-year-old schoolboy found in Yorkshire field

Have your say

A teenage boy whose body was found in a field on Monday has been named by police.

Officers attended a field in Huddersfield on Monday after being called over concerns for the safety of 14-year-old Jamie Marshall.

A body found in the field in the Crosland Moor area of the town was later identified as being that of the high school pupil.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police can confirm the identity of a male who died earlier today (23 September).

"Jamie Marshall, aged 14, was pronounced deceased today following a report of a concern for safety on Balmoral Avenue, in Crosland Moor.

"His family are requesting for privacy at this very difficult time whilst they come to terms with what has happened.

"This incident is not being treated at suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner."