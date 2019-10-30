Trail along fast eroding Yorkshire coastline set to open next year

A STRETCH of a new long-distance national trail, taking in Holderness’s crumbling coastline, is set to open next autumn.

Natural England expects the 59-mile section of the England Coast Path, between Filey Brigg to Easington in Holderness, to be ready around October 2020.

Two visitors to Bridlington South Beach are reflected in the North Sea Picture: Gary Longbottom

Once all unfinished sections are complete, it will be one of the world’s longest continuous walking trails, at 2,795 miles in length.

The path was made possible because of a new law, the Right of Coastal Access, which gave people the right of access around all England’s open coast for the first time.

On eroding coastlines like Holderness, where some 13ft of land is lost each year, the law allows “roll back” meaning the path can be moved back.

A spokesman from Natural England said: “At the moment the stretch is with Defra and the Secretary of State who will approve; or approve with recommendations Natural England’s proposals.

"We hope to have approval soon which will enable us to start establishment works with East Riding of Yorkshire Council completing the works.”

The route connects 11 coastal trails including the Cleveland Way and will also link into the Wales Coast Path, which opened seven years ago.

The North Yorkshire section from Filey to Newport Bridge, Middlesborough, is open, while the stretch from Easington down the Humber estuary to the Humber Bridge is “in development”.

The Coast Path was highlighted by Lonely Planet in its recent 2020 recommendation of England as the second best country in the world to visit, after Bhutan.

