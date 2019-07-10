Tributes paid to 'inspirational, outstanding and world-class' Yorkshire university lecturer

Emotional tributes have been paid to a Yorkshire university lecturer tragically killed climbing in the Himalayas.

Doctor Richard Payne, a lecturer and environmental scientist at the University of York, was part of a group of eight climbers, who disappeared in the Nanda Devi region of the Himalayas after an avalanche on May 26.

Dr Payne was killed while attempting to climb Peak 6477, a previously unclimbed subsidiary peak of one of India's highest mountains.

A huge rescue operation was launched, but the bodies of the walkers, including leader Martin Moran, were discovered a few days later.

Dr Payne's colleagues at the University of York have now paid tribute to a man they describe as inspirational, outstanding and world-class.

Their tribute has been published with the permission of Dr Payne's family.

A university spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with his partner, family and friends at this difficult time.

"Richard was an extremely talented scientist and lecturer and he will be greatly missed by staff and students.

"Richard was a Senior Lecturer in Environmental Geography and had been with the University since 2015. He was a broad-ranging Environmental Scientist interested in environmental change and environmental management."

Professor Roland Gehrels, from the Department of Environment and Geography at the University of York also paid tribute.

He said: “Richard was a passionate environmental scientist with a wide range of interests.

“He is best known as a world-class peatland scientist and has done important work on climate change and the management of peatlands, advocating their value as carbon stores in mitigating climate change. He has also published influential work on the impacts of air pollution on biodiversity.

“Richard was an outstanding colleague and a real team player. He was an inspirational mentor for students and young scientists, creating opportunities and driving their aspirations. People who knew him were always struck by his tremendous energy and his never-ending stream of ideas.

“He was still a young scientist himself, but was destined to become a world-leader in many aspects of environmental science. His network of collaborators spanned the globe from China and Russia to many European countries and much of the UK.

“Many colleagues became personal friends. His career was tragically cut short by an avalanche in the Himalayas while pursuing his other passion: climbing.

“Richard’s passing is a huge loss to the scientific community, especially in the areas of peatlands and climate change.

"Students and colleagues will miss him tremendously."