Tributes paid to 'much-loved' West Yorkshire mum killed in tragic crash

The family of a woman from West Yorkshire who died in a tragic crash have paid tribute to the "much-loved" mum.

Eleanor Anderson, from Cleckheaton, died yesterday after her black Ford Fiesta crashed into a red Vauxhall Astra van in County Durham.

It happened shortly before 10.15am on the A689 Coundon Bypass, near Bishop Aukland.

In a statement released today, the family of the 29-year-old said: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of our daughter, Eleanor Anderson, 29 years old, who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision in Coundon, County Durham on Monday, December 30 2019.

“She was a much loved mother, daughter and sister and will be sadly missed.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace”.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a man in his late 50s, was taken to hospital for minor injuries and later discharged.

Durham Constabulary are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt 2469 Bowden on 101, quoting incident number 110 of December 30.