Tributes paid to York cyclist James Oliver Thomas Moore-Carnell killed in crash

The family of a York cyclist killed in a crash have described him as "kind, honest and genuine" in an emotional tribute.

James Oliver Thomas Moore-Carnell, 29, was killed in the crash, involving a black Toyota Auris in Stockton Lane, York, in the early hours of Sunday, July 14.

In a statement, Mr Moore-Carnell's family said: "James was a kind, honest and genuine person with a heart of gold. He was a very hard working young man who was respected and loved by all who met and knew him.

“He lived life to the full and will always be remembered as a much loved son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.”

The driver of the Auris, a 37-year-old man, was arrested in relation to causing death by driving without due care and attention and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact them, as they continue with their investigations.

Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who had been dropped off by a taxi in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.