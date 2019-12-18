Tributes to 'kind and caring' young man killed in A65 Skipton lorry crash

Tributes have been paid to a 'kind and caring' man who was killed when his car was involved in a crash with a lorry in North Yorkshire earlier this month.

Asad Siddiq, 24, was killed when his silver Volkswagen Polo was in collision with an HGV on the A65 Skipton bypass on December 10.

His family have paid an emotional tribute to Mr Siddiq, who was from Barnoldswick in Lancashire.

In a statement, his family said: "Asad was a much loved son, grandson, nephew, brother and a great friend to so many.

"He was one of the most kind, funny, caring and likeable men you could ever meet and always had a smile of his face and lived life to the full.

"We are all absolutely devastated and his loss is going to leave a huge hole in all our lives."