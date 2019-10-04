Two children and a man taken to hospital after car flipped into ditch on A19

Have your say

Two children and a man have been taken to hospital after a car flipped into a ditch on the A19.

The serious crash happened at about 2.55am just before the A67 Crathorne junction.

Ambulance crews, police and the fire service attended the scene where the white car had come to rest upside down in the ditch.

The driver, who was in his late 20s. was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment.

A young boy in a rear seat was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary at Newcastle.

A young girl, also in a rear seat, is receiving treatment at James Cook Hospital.

A 29-year-old woman escaped without serious injury.

Road closures were in place on the north-bound A19 between the A172 near Osmotherley and Crathorne for more than eight hours this morning.

The road reopened at 11.30am.

Enquires are ongoing.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing a white car prior to the incident, are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference number 12190183593.