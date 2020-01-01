Two endangered puppies born and a shot wallaby rescued - here's what happened at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2019
It's been an interesting year at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park with two endargered puppies being born, lemurs licking ice lollies to cool down and the rescue of a wallaby that had been shot.
Here is each magical moment in 2019 at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
1. January Amur Tigers
The year began with the Amur Tigers enjoying the winter snow as temperatures dropped closer to those of their natural habitat in Russia. Only 500 Amur Tigers survive in the wild.
2. February Polar Bears
The country's only Polar Bears enjoyed a freezing delivery in February- mountains of ice. UnsurprisinglyNissan, Pixel, Victor and Nobby thought their half term treat was grrrr-eat.
3. March Giraffes
The park is home to four giraffes: Jambo, Jengo, Behansin and Palle help to raise awareness over conservation efforts as there is an estimated 1,500 giraffes remaining in the wild.
4. April Lions
April marked ten years since the doors first opened at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. The park won international acclaim in 2010with the rescue of 13 lions from a run-down zoo in Romania.
