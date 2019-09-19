University of Leeds withdraws £3.6m fossil fuel investments and backs Youth Climate protest

The University of Leeds has withdrawn its £3.6m investments into the fossil fuel industry and backed a student climate protest tomorrow.

As part of its 'Climate Active Strategy' the university will aim to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.

They have cut their investment into fossil fuel extractors including Total, BP and Shell and will only work with companies who are committed to switching to renewable energy sources.

Sir Alan Langlands, vice-chancellor of the University of Leeds, said: “Climate change is the most demanding global challenge we all face.

“The University has a proud academic record as a leader in the field of climate research and a strong commitment to sustainability on campus and in the wider community we serve.

"We are committed to leading by example in the fight against climate change."

The University is in support of the Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Leeds tomorrow, where students and teachers will strike from schools and universities calling for an end to the 'age of fossil fuels'.

The protests are supported by Extinction Rebellion, the environmental activists who stormed Victoria Bridge for five days in July.

-> Watch the moment Extinction Rebellion activists 'die' on Briggate in fourth day of protests

Students and teachers at the University of Leeds will have a '30 minute stoppage' and their lunch break to participate in the protests on Millenium Square.

Lauren Huxley, Union Affairs Officer at Leeds University Union, said: “We’re really pleased to see the University acting on such an important topic, which is clearly at the forefront of many students’ minds.

"Policy was recently passed at LUU asking us to lobby the University to declare a Climate Emergency and we see the climate crisis principles as a much more extensive step in the right direction.

"It’s clear that, alongside University staff, students’ passion for the future of our planet has been recognised, listened to and helped drive the direction of these principles.”

-> Leeds Council announces new Clean Air Zone launch date amidst criticism from taxi drivers