Want to be a firefighter? Yorkshire fire service recruiting full time staff for first time in 10 years

A Yorkshire Fire service is recruiting new full time firefighters for the first time in 10 years.

New firefighters are needed at North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service to ensure rescue teams have enough fire crews to operate the fire engines.

Could you be a firefighter?

Although the service recruits on-call firefighters regularly, it is the first time 'wholetime firefighters' have been recruited by the service since 2009.

Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie said: “We constantly recruit on-call firefighters. Over recent years some of those, along with transferring firefighters from other services, have joined as wholetime firefighters. It’s been ten years since we last welcomed applications from the public for wholetime firefighters.

“The role of a modern day firefighter is very varied, it’s much more than just attending emergency incidents. It’s also about educating communities about safety, engaging with people, and delivering activities and events. We need people who are caring, compassionate and creative, who enjoy working as part of a team and who want to make a truly positive difference to people.

“Such a varied role needs a varied workforce and we welcome applications from all sectors of the community. We need to improve our diversity to reflect our diverse communities, so we are particularly interested in groups who are under-represented within the Service currently.

North Yorkshire Police & Fire Commissioner Julia Mulligan said: "I hope anyone interested in joining the brilliant men and women who currently work as both wholetime and on call firefighters consider applying for these important roles"

“It is important to emphasise that all applicants must go through the same recruitment process and achieve the same standards in the assessments in order to become a wholetime firefighter.

“Our message is simple; this is great opportunity to join a brilliant organisation. So if you’ve always dreamt of becoming a firefighter or you’ve never considered it before but think it could be the job for you, we’d love to hear from you.”

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “This is an important development within North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and shows how much work has been done over the past six months since the transfer of governance. I promised to listen to firefighters, fire service staff, residents and businesses about what their priorities were for the Service and this open recruitment campaign, the first for a decade, is a result of what they said.

“Despite the huge financial pressure we face, we are committed to developing and improving North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. I hope this shows that determination in action. I also hope that anyone interested in joining the brilliant men and women who currently work as both wholetime and on call firefighters consider applying for these important roles.”

Applications will open on July 1.