Watch fire crews in York rescue and reunite tiny gosling with its parents

Have your say

This footage shows the moment fire crews reunited a tiny gosling with its parents.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 1pm on Saturday April 27 about two goslings which were stuck on a first floor balcony on Garden Place in York.

File photo.

- > Yorkshire fracking 'blocked' by minority of campaigners claims energy tsar Natascha Engel

One of the birds had already fallen from the balcony when crews arrived but thankfully survived the fall.

They then used ladders to rescue the remaining bird, placed it in a bucket and returned them to the ground before reuniting both babies with their parents.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "York crew have rescued a gosling from a first floor balcony.

"One gosling had already fallen from the balcony but survived the fall.

"Crew used a 13.5m ladder to access the balcony, placed gosling in a bucket & returned him to the ground.

"Both goslings reunited with their parents."