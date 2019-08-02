Watch the moment man pops 'lawn blister' in Yorkshire garden

This is the moment a baffled Yorkshire gardener popped a massive blister of water which appeared in the middle of his lawn after torrential rain.

Yvette McKinney, 54, was watching the rainfall from her kitchen window with her husband Charles, 46, when she noticed a strange lump appearing in the garden.

The blister appeared on the lawn in Ackworth after the recent torrential rain (Phot and video: Yvette McKinney /SWNS.COM).

The squishy swelling took just half an hour to fully form in the middle of their garden in Ackworth.

Lawn blisters appear when a pocket of water becomes trapped underneath the grass surface and often develop after a large influx of water hits the ground.

The couple went out to investigate after the rain stopped and couldn't resist poking the blister.

Water gushed from the law after Charles McKinney popped the blister (Photo and video: Yvette McKinney /SWNS.COM).

Unable to pop it by standing on it, IT consultant Charles grabbed a garden fork to open a hole and release the trapped water as Yvette filmed.

Yvette said: "We've lived in our house for three years now but we've never seen anything like it happen before.

"Charles and I were so confused as to what was happening, but it was actually our son Edward who told us casually that it was a lawn blister.

"We'd never heard of them, but we googled it and sure enough, our clever teenager was right

"Boys being boys, Charles couldn't help himself and just had to pop it.

"It was all very entertaining and bizarre so I decided to film it and see if anyone else had had something similar.

"It's never happened here before but I'll be intrigued to see if it happens again!"

The swelling appeared on July 31 after a number of heavy downpours.