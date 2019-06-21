Watch the shocking moment that the Harrogate town centre fire took hold

Have your say

A video has emerged of the shocking moment that the Harrogate town centre fire took hold this morning.

Footage sent to the Harrogate Advertiser by Nick Thain, which was filmed at 9.01am, shows huge flames and thick smoke billowing from the Deli Blanca unit on Station Parade, formerly Tommy Gun's shop.

Firefighters battling the blaze.

Hero firefighters have been praised for bringing the large blaze under control, which is now extinguished.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Tony Walker confirmed that crews stopped the spread of the blaze to adjoining properties.

He tweeted: "*Update* incident now being scaled down. Crews damping down hotspots and checking for fire spread. Investigation into the cause is now underway."

