Woman confirmed dead after head-on crash on A19 near York

Police have confirmed that a woman has died and several people are injured after two cars crashed head-on in North Yorkshire.

It happened just before 2pm on the A19 near Escrick, between York and Selby.

The woman was a passenger in one of the cars and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The four occupants of the other car were taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police closed the A19 as emergency crews were rushed to the scene.

As of 6pm, the road remains closed and the surface is being cleaned before it can reopen.

Any witnesses to the collision that have not already spoken to the police are asked to call 101 and pass information for incident 12190238470.