A woman's body has been recovered from Staithes coast.

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a body in the sea off the coast of Staithes on Sunday.

Officers attended and lifeboat crews recovered a woman's body at around 2pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to a nearby hospital.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify her and her death is not being treated as suspicious."