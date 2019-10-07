Woman seriously injured after being thrown from ride at Hull Fair

A woman has been seriously injured after she was thrown from a ride at Hull Fair.

It is believed she fell from one ride onto the base of another nearby ride, striking a teenage boy on the way down.

The boy received minor injuries, Humberside Police said.

Both rides have been closed while officers and health and safety officials from Hull City Council establish what happened.

Hull Fair dates back at least 700 years and is one of the largest travelling shows in Europe.

Chief Inspector Paul Kirby, Tactical Commander for Hull Fair, said: “A woman has sadly been seriously injured this evening at Hull Fair and taken to hospital by ambulance.

“We do not believe her injuries are life threatening or life changing.

“A teenage boy was struck by the woman as she fell. He thankfully only sustained minor injuries.

“We have very well established plans in place with the council for any incident like this at the fair, and I want to thank everyone for their patience while we deal with this.

“I am appealing for anyone who might have seen what happened, or who has any video footage of it to contact us."