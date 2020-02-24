Woman who clung to branch beck for six minutes rescued by emergency services in North Yorkshire

Emergency services have rescued a woman who lost her grip and got swept away by flowing water at Embsay Beck in North Yorkshire on Monday afternoon.

The woman was spotted in the water by a member of the public, who called 999, just after 4.40pm.

The woman was swept approximately 20 metres down stream and managed to cling onto a branch for a further six minutes before rescuers arrived.

Firefighters rescued the woman from the water and provided first aid to her at the scene.

The woman was then placed onto a stretcher and taken via ambulance to hospital.

Her condition at this time is unknown.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the rescue.

The fire service said: "Grassington crew rescue female from fast flowing water at Embsay Beck. Female was spotted by a member of the public who called 999 and during call, lost sight of female after she lost her grip and was swept approx. 20m further downstream, where she then clung onto a branch. 6 minutes after 999 call, the Grassington OIC +1 crew, made their way to the female and dragged her from river. Skipton crew then provided 1st aid. Female was then carried on stretcher to ambulance to go to hospital."