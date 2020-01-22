Worker crushed to death at Catterick Garrison Army base in North Yorkshire

An investigation has been launched after a worker was crushed to death on Catterick Garrison Army base in North Yorkshire.
It happened at the Piave Lines Barracks at about 9.50am on Saturday.
A 58-year-old contractor, from Richmond, was carrying out maintenance on a military vehicle when he became trapped.
He was give CPR but sadly died at the scene.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the man's family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
Both police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the accident.