Worker crushed to death at Catterick Garrison Army base in North Yorkshire

Have your say

An investigation has been launched after a worker was crushed to death on Catterick Garrison Army base in North Yorkshire.

It happened at the Piave Lines Barracks at about 9.50am on Saturday.

A 58-year-old contractor, from Richmond, was carrying out maintenance on a military vehicle when he became trapped.

He was give CPR but sadly died at the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the man's family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Both police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the accident.