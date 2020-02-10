Rita Gill pictured outside her flooded property on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd

Yorkshire floods: 15 shocking pictures of Storm Ciara damage as clean-up operation begins

Storm Ciara caused flooding across Yorkshire this weekend and the Calder Valley has been badly hit.

Workers and residents in Mytholmroyd have begun a large clean-up operation, clearing the damage left behind as floods swept across the town. These 15 pictures show the devastating aftermath that Storm Ciara has left behind.

Mytholmroyd flooding

Staff at the Beauty Bank on Burnley Road clear up after the flood devastation

Mytholmroyd flooding

Floodwater in Mytholmroyd

Mytholmroyd flooding

Rita Gill pictured outside her flooded property on Burnley Road

Mytholmroyd flooding

