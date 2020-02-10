Yorkshire floods: 15 shocking pictures of Storm Ciara damage as clean-up operation begins

Workers and residents in Mytholmroyd have begun a large clean-up operation, clearing the damage left behind as floods swept across the town. These 15 pictures show the devastating aftermath that Storm Ciara has left behind.
Storm Ciara caused flooding across Yorkshire this weekend and the Calder Valley has been badly hit.
