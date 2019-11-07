Yorkshire rail updates amid flooding and 'do not travel' advice

Rail disruption in Yorkshire may last until the end of tomorrow on some routes, National Rail reports.

Flooding earlier closed the lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Sheffield and Lincoln and Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria, but has affected many service across the north of England.

Flooding. Picture: Northern.

Roads are also closed meaning customers should not attempt to travel, Northern said.

Sheffield Town Hall will be open all night for anyone stranded by the floods as people in the north of the city start to fear the worst.

Thirty-five homes were cleared out as a precaution in Mansfield after a mudslide in the area while customers were kept inside Meadowhall Shopping centre near Sheffield due to gridlocked traffic outside.

There are serious concerns about flooding at homes at Winn Gardens, Middlewood, Holme Lane in Hillsborough and Malin Bridge, Forge Lane and Waterside Lane at Oughtibridge and Mill Lane at Ecclesfield.

Amey resources are fully deployed to these areas as a priority, providing sandbags to key locations near the river banks.

The National Rail website was reporting the following disruption shortly before 10pm:

Rotherham Central

Trains will not call at Rotherham Central due to flooding.

There is no road replacement available to serve the route due to road closures and lack of vehicles available.

Anticipated disruption until the end of Friday November 8.

Sheffield - Huddersfield

All lines between Barnsley and Huddersfield are closed due to flooding at Denby Dale. Road transport has been requested to run between the stations.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Sheffield - Wakefield Westgate / Leeds

Trains are unable to run between Sheffield and Wakefield Westgate / Leeds because of flooding at Moorthorpe. Road transport is unable to be provided on this route

Customers from Moorthorpe may travel via South Elmsal to Leeds or towards Sheffield (changing at Doncaster).

Where possible, CrossCountry services will divert via Doncaster extending journey times by up to 30 minutes.

Disruption is expected to continue until the end of Friday November 8.

Leeds / Bradford Forester Square - Ilkley

A tree is on the line near Guiseley blocking the direct route to Leeds and also affecting the overhead wires between Shipley and Ilkley (via Baildon).

Direct services between Leeds are suspended until the end of day. Service between Ilkley and Bradford Forster Square are being reinstated in a limited capacity.

Buses are running between Shipley and Ilkley.

Doncaster - Scunthorpe / Goole

Flooding at Kirk Sandall is causing disruption to journeys between Doncaster / Scunthorpe and Goole, as all lines are blocked.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Northern customer advice:

Trains are unable to call at Kirk Sandall however most services can be diverted and are able to call at all other stations along the route.

TransPennine Express customer advice:

Due to flooding at Kirk Sandall, customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL between Doncaster and Cleethorpes until further notice.

Passengers will be able to use their tickets on the following services:

Any TransPennine Express services between Manchester and Sheffield

Northern Services between Sheffield and Doncaster

Road replacement buses have been ordered to travel in both directions between Sheffield, Doncaster and Scunthorpe but these have not been sourced yet.

Any passengers not travelling today (07/11) will be able to use their ticket to travel tomorrow (08/11).

Sheffield - Chinley

Trains are unable to run between between Sheffield and Chinley due to flooding at Grindelford. Road transport is unable to be provided due to road closures.

Sheffield - Doncaster

All lines are closed due to flooding between Mexborough and Conisbrough. Due to road closures and unsafe driving conditions no road replacement vehicles will be provided.

Customers are advised not to travel.