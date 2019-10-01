Yorkshire Regiment soldiers receive blessing before return to Afghanistan

Almost 400 soldiers from 2nd Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment marched from their barracks at Catterick Garrison to Richmond Castle to receive a blessing before deploying to Afghanistan.

The soldiers, based at Somme Barracks, will take part in a seven-month operational tour on Operation Toral - the second time they have deployed as a regiment to Afghanistan since 2012.

The soldiers received a collective blessing from their Padre Captain Richard Meikle (Photo: Simon Hulme).

The Regiment also deployed to Iraq in 2014.

All deploying personnel, who will be travelling to Afghanistan in late October, attended a Drumhead Service at the castle to receive a collective blessing from their Padre Captain Richard Meikle.

The four-mile long march from Somme Barracks to the castle was headed by the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ben Westcott, who welcomed the soldiers' families.

Addressing the battalion, Lt Col Westcott said: “It is the second time in as many years that we will deploy to the capital city Kabul in Afghanistan. It is 18 months since we had an excellent

The regiment are heading off to Afghanistan on a seven-month tour (Photo: Simon Hulme).

tour in Kabul and so every person here at this Drumhead service is fundamental to another successful tour.

“Of course there will be hard times but we will overcome them together as a battalion providing the support and courage so that we can move forward with confidence.”