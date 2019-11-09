Yorkshire set to get respite from wet weather as sunshine forecast for rest of the week

Parts of Yorkshire which were battered by heavy rain this week are set to get some respite as warmer weather is on its way.

Met Office weather forecaster Marco Petanga said the weather on Saturday would be "much improved" for the areas which were affected by heavy downpours and floods on Friday.

The weather forecast will be welcomed by residents of Yarborough Terrace, in Doncaster, whose homes have been submerged by water following the floods. Credit: Tom Maddick/SWNS

"Those areas are going to escape with dry weather," he told PA.

Mr Petanga said parts of the country experienced a frosty start to the weekend with minus 7C recorded in Braemar, Scotland, on Saturday morning.

"It's a cold start but there will be some sunshine throughout the day and a lot of dry weather," he said. "Once the fog lifts many eastern areas will have quite a nice day today with some sunshine."

The Met Office forecast for Leeds is for dry weather and temperatures of up to eight degrees for the rest of the week, with Sheffield and Northallerton both seeing highs of seven degrees.

There are now only two yellow rain warnings in place across the UK, with one in place from 11am to midnight stretching from Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, to Eastbourne and Portsmouth and another from 5am to 8pm covering Northern Ireland from Ballycastle to Newry.

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting in Liversedge

Woman trapped in traffic seen giving birth near Meadowhall amid Sheffield flooding

Northern Ireland could see up to 50mm of rain on Saturday, Mr Petanga said.

Yorkshire and the Midlands were among the areas worst affected by heavy downpours on Thursday and Friday.

Sheffield in South Yorkshire received 84mm of rain over 36 hours, which is almost the average monthly rainfall for Yorkshire, Mr Petanga said. Gringley on the Hill in Nottinghamshire had 65mm of rain in that time.

The Environment Agency issued seven severe flood warnings on Saturday morning suggesting there is a "danger to life".

The warnings are in place for the River Don at Barnby Dun, Bently, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge caravan site.

There are also 55 warnings telling people to take immediate action in light of expected flooding, along with 88 alerts urging residents to be prepared.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to visit flood-hit areas of South Yorkshire on Saturday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Matlock in Derbyshire on Friday.

During the visit, Mr Johnson said the widespread flooding across the UK "is not looking like something we need to escalate to the level of a national emergency".

Communities under water, ten flooding pictures from around South Yorkshire

Drone footage shows extent of flooding in South Yorkshire

Mr Johnson said the Government will "certainly stand by ready to help" after the country was hit by deluge of water described as "almost biblical" by residents in Toll Bar, near Doncaster.

His visit came after the death of a woman who was reportedly swept away by floodwater as parts of the Midlands and northern England were battered by a month's worth of rain in one day.

The body of the woman, who has not been identified, was recovered in Darley Dale, near Matlock, at about 10.40am on Friday, Derbyshire Police said.

She was reported to have been swept away by floodwater in Rowsley in the early hours.

The heavy rain forced the closure of train lines in north England on Friday with several lines still affected on Saturday.