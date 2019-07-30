Young boy taken to hospital after falling through roof of derelict building

A child has been airlifted to hospital after he fell through the roof of a disused building in Yorkshire.

The young boy, whose age has not been disclosed, was on the roof of the building in Thorpe Willoughby, near Selby, when he fell on Monday evening.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene as part of the rescue and helped transfer him onto a stretcher.

A spokesman for the service said he was flown to hospital via air ambulance.

The boy is being treated for injuries to his leg and pelvis which are not believed to be life threatening.

In July 2017, 14-year-old Leeds schoolboy Myles Johnstone fell to his death through the roof of a derelict industrial building at Kirkstall.

An inquest heard the teenager, known as Mylo, had been playing tig at the site at Wyther Lane near to the canal when the tragedy occurred.

In 2004, 14-year-old Johnathan Harsley died after falling through a skylight at a disused factory building in Scunthorpe after reportedly going up to get a football.