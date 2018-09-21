Latest Storm Bronagh traffic and travel updates

Have your say

Storm Bronagh continues to cause major disruption on the roads and rails today.

Police forces have warned motorists to be aware of fallen trees, debris and power lines on the roads during the morning rush hour.

RAILWAYS

People are being warned of delays on the railways between Harrogate and Leeds, after a fallen tree blocked the line between Horsforth and Weeton. The line has now reopened but knock-on delays are expected until 10am.

ROADS: EAST YORKSHIRE

High winds continue to cause problems, with the Humber Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles and caravans and speed restrictions of 30mph in place.

Strong winds are also causing delays on the M62 Ouse Bridge between Junction 36 (Goole) and J37 (Howden). Speeds are restricted to 40mph.

Road delays are reported in Riplingham, East Yorkshire, where South Cave Road has been closed due to a car colliding with a fallen tree. The accident is affecting traffic between Riplingham and Rowley.

Walker Street in Hull is blocked due to a fallen tree, with congestion reported in the area.

Firefighters have also taped off Waveney Road in Hull after a tree and telephone wires fell across the road, until a team from the local authority can arrive and make the area safe.

ROADS: WEST YORKSHIRE

In Calderdale, Clough Lane in Mixenden remains closed this morning between Balkram Edge and Mixenden Road due to last night's heavy rainfall.

Police are also warning of disruption in the Almondbury and Lepton areas of Huddersfield, where a large overhanging tree branch on Somerset Road is causing a potentially hazardous obstruction.

West Yorkshire Police has also warned of fallen trees at Hemsworth Lane in Pontefract, Pontefract Road in Ackworth and Firthcliffe Lane in Liversedge.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Please take care on your journey to work this morning, due to the weather your route may be obstructed or closed due to falling debris. Give yourself extra time and anticipate a delay or diversion. Take a drink with you in case you get stuck in traffic."

ROADS: SOUTH YORKSHIRE

Major flooding in Sheffield continues to cause problems, with Parkway Drive and Fife Street both closed this morning.

In Stainton, near Rotherham, Scotch Spring Lane is closed both ways from Stainton Lane to A631 Tickhill Road after a car got stuck under a flooded railway bridge.

ROADS: NORTH YORKSHIRE

Flooding has affected a number of streets in Scarborough.

In Parkin Avenue, Selby, the winds brought down a tree which narrowly missed a bungalow.