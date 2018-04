Have your say

Thieves tried to steal a quantity of lead from a property in Selby.

Police were called to Park Street at about 7.30pm on March 29 over the offence.

Two men climbed onto scaffolding, before trying to remove lead from the roof of the home.

North Yorkshire Police today (Friday) asked for anyone with information to get in touch,

The force is still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 12180053892.