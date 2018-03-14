Leading chef to take over at The Foundry

A chef who was runner-up on the BBC TV show MasterChef: The Professionals is to open a restaurant in Leeds.

Horsforth-born Matt Healy has been revealed as the successful bidder for The Foundry restaurant.

The eatery in Leeds city centre will undergo a makeover following change of ownership with Mr Healy promising to remain sympathetic to the original founder’s vision.

The Leeds chef shot to fame in 2016 when he was runner-up in the professional version of the popular BBC cooking programme. Mr Healy previously worked at El Gato Negro in Manchester, a former Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant.

Mr Healy said: “I’ve been looking for a Leeds venue for a long time and when we heard The Foundry might be available we jumped at it – we had to have it.”

A number of parties made bids for the restaurant, which has been in Leeds since 2005, after current owners Phil Richardson and Shaun Davies revealed they would be stepping down and selling the Round Foundry-based eatery.

Mr Healy said: “This place is an institution, it’s been full for 12 years. Anyone who knows anything about decent food in Leeds knows The Foundry.

“It’ll remain open until the middle of next month when our interiors team get their hands on it. We see the handover as a changing of the guard – there’ll be a new look, new name and new menu.

“We’ll be sympathetic to what Phil, Shaun and the team have done and what customers have come to expect, but we’re looking to take The Foundry to the next level.”

The Foundry will remain open until the middle of April when it will close for a complete overhaul, reopening the first week in May with Mr Healy at the helm.