Leaked emails show Government was warned of rail chaos two years ago and described northern routes as 'valueless'

The Government knew of "impending chaos" on northern railways two years ago and described key routes in the region as "valueless", according to leaked official emails obtained by an MP.

Labour's Lisa Nandy said the Department for Transport emails also reveal officials discussing "handling strategies" for MPs from the region, whether to "throw a sop to northern passenger groups" and and debating "propagating myths" to divert public attention from planned route closures.

At Prime Minister's Questions, the Wigan MP accused Theresa May of either keeping the information secret or being so incompetent she did not know of their existence.

The explosive revelations come after weeks of misery with unprecedented delays and cancellations for rail passengers in the Northern of England due to the botched introduction of new timetables on May 20.

Even before the chaos, Northern had ‘lost face with passengers’

The Prime Minster insisted she would not comment on leaked documents she "has not seen".

In the House of Commons, Ms Nandy said: “Four weeks of Northern rail chaos - passengers in the North of England have had enough.

“The Government has said Network Rail didn’t deliver and that Northern wasn’t prepared.

“But I have been handed emails from within the Department for Transport that show that Ministers and officials were warned of impending chaos has long ago as two years ago.

“These emails are a disgrace.

“In them officials describe key northern routes as ‘valueless’, discuss ‘classic handling strategies’ for Members of Parliament, discuss whether to ‘throw a sop to northern passenger groups’ and debate whether to propogate myths in order to divert public attention from agreed planned route closures.

“Will the Prime Minister explain to this House why she has withheld this key information from us and from the public?

“Or is she so incompetent she literally has not got a clue what is going on in her own Government?”

In her reply, Mrs May added: "Can I also say that in advance of the timetable changes that took place for both Northern and Govia in May there was a separate panel, an independent panel set up by the DfT, to reassure the Department for Transport about the nature of those plans.

Theresa May takes questions at PMQs today.

"You may shake your head but that independent panel was set up and that independent panel advised the Department for Transport."

