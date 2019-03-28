Leavers’ optimistic vision of our future has been wasted - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Green, Barmby Road, Pocklington.

When the Leavers achieved not a huge – but decisive – majority to leave the EU, those of us who voted leave saw a good future.

We would be out of an organisation which day by day was stealing our independence. That is why I voted leave.

Since that referendum, we have seen more people in work than we have since the 1970s, we have seen small and large businesses and manufacturers forging ahead, waiting for the opportunity to sell their goods worldwide.

We saw a new future for farming and fisheries.

We saw a good future, and when Mrs May stood up as the new PM and proclaimed that ‘‘Brexit means Brexit’’ we began to have hope.

Since then we have seen two years of wasted opportunity, we have seen MPs campaigning and voting at odds with their own constituencies, we have seen pathetic negotiating, we have seen the totally meaningless ‘Backstop’, which has been used as an excuse for time-wasting, we have seen our Parliament giving away its only bargaining tool, that is the ‘‘no deal’’ option.

Now we see a completely pointless delay, and the mind-numbing possibility of going back on all the promises of being out by March 29.

How many times has the PM insisted that Brexit would happen on that day?

If the whole thing ends up as a pathetic failure, then the electorate of this country will punish those who have failed, mislead, let down, lied to.

That is when the chickens will come home to roost.

There is a petition going round, inviting people to demand a no-deal exit.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the PM at last became decisive, and signed for the no deal, as she is legally allowed to do.

Europe is crumbling away economically; the South is held up financially by the Northern countries.

It is a ship heading for a rock, and we don’t want to be aboard.

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

Andrew Vine (The Yorkshire Post, March 26) states that “the country is crying out for this sense of purpose, especially since... there are real indications of public unease at the whole notion of Brexit.”

Had “the country” and the Government taken note of the referendum result seriously in 2016 – i.e. only 37 per cent in favour of Brexit, then a more balanced response might have occurred.