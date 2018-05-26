Lee Corner interview: My mission to use the arts to raise aspirations in Hull

Hull’s year in the spotlight may be over, but the leader of its newly-rebranded culture company is determined to keep using “ambitious and challenging” artistic projects to bring people together. Alex Wood went to meet her.

When it comes to her favourite City of Culture event, Lee Corner, the chair of Hull’s newly rebranded culture company, finds it impossible to single out a favourite.

A list of some of the amazing shows staged in Hull last year rattles off her tongue, including a “hysterically funny and very moving” workshop featuring two singers from Opera North and a small group gathered in a room on the city’s Bransholme estate.

“I loved the Blade, Lily Bilocca at the Guidlhall, I loved walking down the street and the little vignettes in the windows. I really liked arriving in the city and seeing the scandalous blue people (volunteers) walking about.”

A year on the dust has settled and normality has returned. Some suggest momentum has been lost and that it has been decidedly lacklustre for the first five months of the year.

“You can understand not much going on for the first three months, but into the sixth?” said one blue-coated volunteer at a recent event. “A lot of people think it’s all over - but it isn’t, it’s going on for another three years.”

But Ms Corner says there was always going to be a change of gear: “I don’t see it as any kind of delay or loss of momentum. The idea of a city of culture for a year is to have that really focussed intensive activity.

“Certainly when I looked at the website there was half a dozen things to choose from.”

Ms Corner, who was appointed to her voluntary, part-time role in March, adds: “Martin Green (chief executive of City of Culture 2017) and Rosie Millard (her predecessor) did what was absolutely right for 2017 - it was high-octane, high-profile.

I really saw 2017 as building on the enormous pride that Hullians have in Hull. The reason why I applied was because the year was so successful in raising people’s aspirations and expectations and I wanted to be part of the thing that took that forward and for me the thing that takes it forward is working collaboratively across the city. Lee Corner

“Now we have come down off the mountain, and say: ‘Right we are part of a mix - along with all our other colleagues, the city council, all the other cultural organisations.’”

Absolutely Cultured has a budget of £3m a year for the next three years. Employing 25 people, its mission statement is “to create ambitious, surprising, and challenging artistic work that brings people and communities together.”

A key theme is collaboration, not just in Hull, but across the UK and internationally.

It is talking to Liverpool city region about a major project on the lines of Land of Green Ginger - a series of enigmatic outdoor “happenings” staged across Hull last year to audiences of over 50,000, which grew out of stories from communities.

“It’s about Liverpool, a former capital of culture, and Hull, immediately after being city of culture, coming together and saying ‘what can we do to work together?’.” says Mr Corner, an arts consultant, who has has held a number of senior voluntary roles including as chair of The Media Centre in Kirklees.

In Hull the focus is on building on last year’s successes. The Big Malarkey children’s literature festival, run by the council’s library service, returns to the leafy surrounds of East Park from June 20 to 24 and the BBC’s Contains Strong Language poetry festival will be back from September 28 to 30.

Absolutely Cultured also announced this week what should be a quirky and joyful outdoor event on August 11 by Station House Opera. “Dominoes” will see thousands of breezeblocks used to create a moving sculpture over three kilometres long in the city centre, weaving in and out of private homes and public spaces, running up staircases and tumbling out of windows.

The anticipation builds up until the first domino gets pushed over.

The event, Ms Corner hopes, will be as successful as Place des Anges, which saw angels shed feathers from high-wires over Queen’s Gardens: “It will be the same kind of thing, people coming out, being awe-inspired and seeing the city in another way.” Later in the year will be a Nordic festival - inspired by last year’s Skandi music North Atlantic Flux festival - but with a focus on light installations. “What isn’t going to happen is a replica of 2017 - if there was X in July, there isn’t going to be X this July from now until eternity.”

The job is a natural progression for someone who feels they were “put on this planet”, as she puts it, “to make arts accessible to people.”

She cut her teeth at a regional repertory theatre in Stoke-on-Trent, that not only did Shakespeare but took stories from communities and told them back to them. There were plays about the closures of the steelworks and the city’s great heroes. “At that point I knew what I wanted to be involved in - it was about people having a voice, having a sense of confidence and joy and pride in where they come from.”

Based in Huddersfield, she has been working with arts organisations in the city since 1999. She was invited to be on the panel which chose her predecessor Ms Millard and Mr Green. “When I saw the job (of chair) advertised I had to apply for it,” she says. A “gruelling” interview followed, before she was appointed.

She adds. “I’ve been involved in arts and culture for well over 30 years - it is a passion that isn’t going away.”