Lee Jenkinson death: "There was something about his face that drew people to him"

A woman who often stopped to buy food for Lee Jenkinson when he was homeless has spoke of his 'hard life and personal demons'.

Angela works near Wellington Street, where long-term rough sleeper Lee, who died in hospital last week, used to sit with his dog Lady.

She often offered to buy him food and drink and was shocked to learn of his death from a heart infection.

"My kids called him Dad": Tributes to Lee Jenkinson

"Obviously he had a hard life, challenges and personal demons, but there was something about his face and manner that drew people to him. There was always someone stopping and talking to him. He had a kind, gentle face and sad eyes. He was really open about himself, had as much dignity as you can have sat on a pavement wrapped in a sleeping bag, and despite the massive differences in our lives it was always comfortable to talk to him. I would ask if he wanted breakfast or lunch, and he would often just want a cup of tea, but ask for a sausage sandwich so he could give the sausages to Lady.

"I don't know what happened to him at the end, but I'm so sad he didn't make it and hope he's in peace."

Lee was once bought a coffee by actor Cillian Murphy when he was in the city to film the BBC series Peaky Blinders.

He had been given a house tenancy by Leeds City Council before his death, but was still known to sleep on the streets.