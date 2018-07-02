Leeds 10K: Everything you need to know about this year’s race

This Sunday, July 8, will see thousands of people take to the streets of Leeds as part of the annual 10K race.

Launched over 10 years ago and now one of the highlights on the region's running calendar, the Leeds 10K is part of Jane Tomlinson's original legacy run and is famed for its fun, friendliness and fantastic atmosphere.

The city of Leeds will provide the backdrop to this annual running race

Some of those taking part will be jogging for charity, some just for fun and some as part of a fitness goal or with the aim of breaking the ever-increasing personal best.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s race, including key times, facilities and transport.

Key times

07:30: Race office, baggage store and assembly areas open to participants

09:10: Mass warm up

09:30: Race starts

Facilities include:

- Race Office

- Baggage

- Toilets

- Water Stations - Bottled water has been kindly provided by the Asda Foundation at 3.5 and 6.5km and at the finish. Competitors are advised to ensure that they consider the effects of dehydration and drink plenty of fluids to compensate.

- Support & Entertainment - A variety of performers and charity cheerleaders will be on hand to keep you motivated around the course.

- First Aid - Should you find you require medical assistance, personnel will be on hand to help at regular intervals on the course with fixed first aid stations located near to the water stations. In addition there will be a first aid unit and recovery area located near to the finish.

- Massage - Post-event massage will be available in Millennium Square.

- Food and Drink - There are a number of bars and cafés on Millennium Square as well as in the city centre that will be sure to welcome spectators and participants, and are often bursting with atmosphere after the event.

- Charity Village - The Asda Foundation Leeds 10K partners with several local and national charities. The partner charities will have a presence within Millennium Square and will meet and greet their runners and raise awareness of the important work that each charity undertakes.

Visit runforall.com for more information.

The route (km by km)

0 - 1km - You will head down Vicar Lane and past the iconic Corn Exchange before heading east towards Sovereign Street.

1 - 2km - Heading past Leeds Train Station onto Wellington Street and continuing east will bring you past the old Yorkshire Post building and under the viaducts onto Kirkstall Road.

2 - 3km - Continue down the very flat section of Kirkstall Road – laden with encouraging charity cheerleaders to spur you on.

3 - 4km - At 3.8km you’ll find the first Asda Foundation water station located at Cardigan Fields.

4 - 5km - With the Leeds-Liverpool canal to your left, you’ll continue down Kirkstall Road.

5 - 6km - Reaching the turning point at Savins Mill Way, you’ll then do an 180 degree turn and return back down the flat Commercial Road and Kirkstall Road.

6 - 7km - Continuing down Kirkstall Road, you’ll find the second Asda Foundation Water Station at 6.7km.

7 - 8km - Continuing along Kirkstall Road you return under the viaducts near Cardigan Fields and head into the final 2km.

8 - 9km - The final section of Kirkstall Road will sweep you past Leeds’ array of television and radio studios, Kirkstall Fire Station and towards Westgate Point.

9 - 10km - Here you will prepare yourself for the home straight as you head up Westgate Point and onto The Headrow, where you’ll find roaring spectator crowds waiting to cheer you over the finish line.

Getting there

By rail and bus:

Frequent, direct trains carry visitors from London to Leeds in just over two hours. There are also regular services from Scotland, the North East, the Midlands and across the Pennines.

For more information go to www.nationalrail.co.uk or call 08457 48 49 50.

For local bus and train times please contact Metroline on 0113 245 7676 or visit wymetro.com



By road:

From the M1 - Leave the M1 at junction 45 and take the third exit signposted A63/Pontefract Lane. Continue straight over three roundabouts, following signs for East St/A61. When reaching the junction, keep right to leave the A63 and continue onto the A61. On reaching the junction with Crown Point Road, keep right to continue to follow A61.

Road Closures

A number of roads will be affected by closures on the day. Road closure advice will be issued prior to the event. Please check runforall.com for more information.

Car Parking

There are a number of car parks in and around Leeds city centre.

Woodhouse Lane Car Park is the closest Leeds City Council car park to the start of the Asda Foundation Leeds 10K and is open 24 hours.

For more information on parking in Leeds city centre visit: leeds.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-travel/parking/city-centre-car-parks