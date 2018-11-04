Leeds Abbey Dash 2018: More than 10,000 people run through city centre for Age UK

They pounded the pavements, pushing themselves to the limit for worthy causes during one of the city’s most popular races.

And the lung-busting efforts of more than 10,000 people helped to raise a vital funds for charity as Leeds once again hosted the YEP-backed Abbey Dash 10K run today (Sunday).

The Headrow, where runners crossed the finish line for the Leeds Abbey Dash 2018.

Crowds of excited spectators lined the streets along The Headrow in the city centre awaiting the arrival of friends, family, colleagues and loved ones as they looped around the course towards the finish line for during the annual race.

Organisers have now revealed that this year’s race, organised by Age UK, has raised more than £250,000 for the charity, which supports and offers services to elderly people.

Lydia Curran, head of events at Age UK, said: “It was a really good turn out this year and we’ve had lots of feedback from people saying that people had a fantastic race.

“All the staff and spectators had a brilliant time and that’s the thing with the Abbey Dash - whether you’re super quick or just coming to have a nice time - it’s really good for everyone.”

Dozens of people arrived wearing fancy dress to celebrate the occasion in style this year.

They included participants dressed as dinosaurs, superheroes and even a pair of runners masquerading as nuns.

In the men’s elite category, Adam Craig, from team Scotland, crossed the line first today with a time of 29 minutes and eight seconds, while Fionnuala Ross took first place in the women’s race, finishing in 33 minutes and 30 seconds.

Mrs Curran, who was organising the annual race for 11th year, said quarter of a million sum would help Age UK provide its vital services.

She said: “We can’t thank everyone enough and we are really grateful for the support.

“That [£250,000] represents lots of people raising money from their work mates and friends.

“It will make a big difference to the lives of older people.”

