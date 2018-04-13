Leeds anti-poverty activist makes mark in charity sector

A young Leeds activist has been making her mark in the charity sector.

Gertrude Asumadu, 24, will be working in the city to highlight the importance of international development for anti-poverty group The ONE Campaign after being selected as a youth ambassador for the second year running.

She has also organised a charity panel discussion about how to improve the wellbeing of children in developing countries.

She said: “I am really excited to continue working as a Youth Ambassador in my local area because I think it is important to end extreme poverty. I also want to show people that it can be easy to campaign on these issues, and that their voice does make a difference.”

The Youth Ambassador scheme involves hundreds of volunteers across Europe working together.

She also recently attended the Youth STOP AIDS Campaign held at the House of Lords in London. Young people urged their MPs to be more involved in fighting to stop AIDS by 2030 at the event this week

Gertrude, a charity apprentice with Child.org, has planned the Listen Up event Girls’ Education Rights in Africa - The Role of Government and Activists.

It is due to go ahead at Leeds Beckett University’s Rose Bowl centre on May 25 between 4pm and 6.30pm.

Early bird tickets are £10, but the standard price is £12, and all proceeds will go to the charity. Some of the “carefully selected speakers” confirmed to attend are Billy Hill, a campaigns coordinator for the anti-poverty ONE Campaign UK and Ireland, and Lata Narayanaswamy, a lecturer in International Development at the Department for Politics and International Studies at the University of Leeds.

Others are due to be confirmed soon.